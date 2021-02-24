Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for February 24th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 24th:

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (FLGT): This provider of genetic testing services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 52.4% over the last 60 days.

Fulgent Genetics’ shares gained nearly 57% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

CAI International, Inc. (CAI): This transportation finance and logistics company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 41.1% over the last 60 days.

CAI International’s shares gained 38.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Penn Virginia Corporation (PVAC): This independent oil and gas company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.

Penn Virginia’s shares gained nearly 30% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH): This company that engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 66.2% over the last 60 days.

Textainer Group’s shares gained 40.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

