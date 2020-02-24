Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for February 24th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 24th:
DRDGOLD Limited (DRD): This gold mining company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
DRDGOLD’s shares gained 24.5% over the last one month above the S&P 500’s decrease of 1.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (AMK): This provider of wealth management and technology solutions has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.
AssetMark Financial’s shares gained 1.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
American Outdoor Brands Corporation (AOBC): This manufacturer of firearms has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.7% over the last 60 days.
American Outdoor Brands’ shares gained 16.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.