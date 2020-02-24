Markets

Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for February 24th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 24th:

DRDGOLD Limited (DRD): This gold mining company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

DRDGOLD’s shares gained 24.5% over the last one month above the S&P 500’s decrease of 1.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (AMK): This provider of wealth management and technology solutions has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.

AssetMark Financial’s shares gained 1.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

American Outdoor Brands Corporation (AOBC): This manufacturer of firearms has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.7% over the last 60 days.

American Outdoor Brands’ shares gained 16.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

