Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for February 23rd
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 23rd:
The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (EL):This company that manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.6% over the last 60 days.
The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. Price and Consensus
The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. price-consensus-chart | The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. Quote
Estée Lauder’s shares gained 14.1% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of +1.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. Price
The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. price | The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. Quote
Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (UCTT):This company that designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.1% over the last 60 days.
Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus
Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. Quote
Ultra Clean Holdings’ shares gained 13.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. Price
Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. price | Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. Quote
iRobot Corporation (IRBT): This company that designs, builds, and sells robots has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 37.1% over the last 60 days.
iRobot Corporation Price and Consensus
iRobot Corporation price-consensus-chart | iRobot Corporation Quote
iRobot Corp.’s shares gained 4.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
iRobot Corporation Price
iRobot Corporation price | iRobot Corporation Quote
Waterstone Financial, Inc. (WSBF):This company that operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.9% over the last 60 days.
Waterstone Financial, Inc. Price and Consensus
Waterstone Financial, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Waterstone Financial, Inc. Quote
Waterstone Financials’ shares gained 3.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Waterstone Financial, Inc. Price
Waterstone Financial, Inc. price | Waterstone Financial, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential
The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.
Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +50%, +83% and +164% in as little as 2 months. The stocks in this report could perform even better.
See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
Waterstone Financial, Inc. (WSBF): Free Stock Analysis Report
Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (UCTT): Free Stock Analysis Report
iRobot Corporation (IRBT): Free Stock Analysis Report
The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL): Get Free Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.