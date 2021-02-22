Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for February 22nd

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 22nd:

Delta Apparel, Inc. (DLA):This company that designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25% over the last 60 days.

Delta Apparel’s shares gained 26.7% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of +2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (BY):This company that operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.5% over the last 60 days.

Byline Bancorp’s shares gained 12.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (WMS): This company that designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.7% over the last 60 days.

Advanced Drainage Systems’ shares gained 7.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Cognex Corporation (CGNX):This company that provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.5% over the last 60 days.

Cognex Corp.’s shares gained 3.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

