Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for February 21st

Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 21st:

CNA Financial Corporation (CNA): This provider of commercial property and casualty insurance products has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.

CNA Financial’s shares gained 10% over the last one month above the S&P 500’s increase of 1.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Electromed, Inc. (ELMD): This manufacturer of airway clearance therapy and related products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.7% over the last 60 days.

Electromed’s shares gained 21.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (PCRX): This provider ofnon-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.

Pacira BioSciences’ shares gained 12.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN): This biopharmaceutical company carries a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ shares gained 9.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

