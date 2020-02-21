Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for February 21st
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 21st:
CNA Financial Corporation (CNA): This provider of commercial property and casualty insurance products has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.
CNA Financial’s shares gained 10% over the last one month above the S&P 500’s increase of 1.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Electromed, Inc. (ELMD): This manufacturer of airway clearance therapy and related products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.7% over the last 60 days.
Electromed’s shares gained 21.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (PCRX): This provider ofnon-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.
Pacira BioSciences’ shares gained 12.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN): This biopharmaceutical company carries a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ shares gained 9.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.