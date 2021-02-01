Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for February 1st

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 1st:

Polaris Inc. (PII): This designer, engineer, manufacturer, and marketer of power sports vehicles has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.1% over the last 60 days.

Polaris Inc. Price and Consensus

Polaris Inc. price-consensus-chart | Polaris Inc. Quote

Polaris’ shares gained 22.5% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 1.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Polaris Inc. Price

Polaris Inc. price | Polaris Inc. Quote

Ford Motor Company (F): This designer, manufacturer, marketer, and servicer of cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles and electrified vehicles has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.7% over the last 60 days.

Ford Motor Company Price and Consensus

Ford Motor Company price-consensus-chart | Ford Motor Company Quote

Ford’s shares gained 19.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Ford Motor Company Price

Ford Motor Company price | Ford Motor Company Quote

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC): This diversified healthcare services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 16% over the last 60 days.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation Price and Consensus

Tenet Healthcare Corporation price-consensus-chart | Tenet Healthcare Corporation Quote

Tenet Healthcare’s shares gained 18.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation Price

Tenet Healthcare Corporation price | Tenet Healthcare Corporation Quote

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG): This explorer, developer, and producer of light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Crescent Point Energy Corporation Price and Consensus

Crescent Point Energy Corporation price-consensus-chart | Crescent Point Energy Corporation Quote

Crescent Point Energy’s shares gained 17.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Crescent Point Energy Corporation Price

Crescent Point Energy Corporation price | Crescent Point Energy Corporation Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Legal Marijuana: An Investor’s Dream

Imagine getting in early on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $17.7 billion in 2019 to an expected $73.6 billion by 2027.

Although marijuana stocks did better as the pandemic took hold than the market as a whole, they’ve been pushed down. This is exactly the right time to get in on selected strong companies at a fraction of their value before COVID struck. Zacks’ Special Report, Marijuana Moneymakers, reveals 10 exciting tickers for urgent consideration.

Download Marijuana Moneymakers FREE >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC): Free Stock Analysis Report



Polaris Inc. (PII): Free Stock Analysis Report



Ford Motor Company (F): Free Stock Analysis Report



Crescent Point Energy Corporation (CPG): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.