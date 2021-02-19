Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for February 19th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 19th:

Century Communities, Inc. (CCS):This company that engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 38.2% over the last 60 days.

Century Communities’ shares gained 23.7% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of +4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Meridian Corporation (MRBK): This company that operates as the bank holding for Meridian Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 38.5% over the last 60 days.

Meridian Corp.’s shares gained 15% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

First Bank (FRBA):This provides of various banking products and services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.

First Bank’s shares gained 9.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Bunge Limited (BG):This agribusiness and food company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.4% over the last 60 days.

Bunge's shares gained 5.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

