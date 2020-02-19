Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for February 19th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 19th:

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (WETF): This company that operates as an exchange-traded funds sponsor and asset manager has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. Price and Consensus

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. price-consensus-chart | WisdomTree Investments, Inc. Quote

WisdomTree Investments’ shares gained 12.6% over the last one month over the S&P 500’s growth of 1.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. Price

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. price | WisdomTree Investments, Inc. Quote

RGC Resources, Inc. (RGCO): This energy services company that sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.7% over the last 60 days.

RGC Resources Inc. Price and Consensus

RGC Resources Inc. price-consensus-chart | RGC Resources Inc. Quote

RGC Resources’ shares gained 5.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

RGC Resources Inc. Price

RGC Resources Inc. price | RGC Resources Inc. Quote

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (PFSI): This company, that engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.8% over the last 60 days.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. Price and Consensus

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. price-consensus-chart | PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. Quote

PennyMac Financial Services’ shares gained 4.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. Price

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. price | PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. Quote

Sharps Compliance Corp. (SMED): This company that provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 50% over the last 60 days.

Sharps Compliance Corp Price and Consensus

Sharps Compliance Corp price-consensus-chart | Sharps Compliance Corp Quote

Sharps Compliance’s shares gained 19.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Sharps Compliance Corp Price

Sharps Compliance Corp price | Sharps Compliance Corp Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Free: Zacks’ Single Best Stock Set to Double

Today you are invited to download our latest Special Report that reveals 5 stocks with the most potential to gain +100% or more in 2020. From those 5, Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This pioneering tech ticker had soared to all-time highs and then subsided to a price that is irresistible. Now a pending acquisition could super-charge the company’s drive past competitors in the development of true Artificial Intelligence. The earlier you get in to this stock, the greater your potential gain.

See 5 Stocks Set to Double>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.