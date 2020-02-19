Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for February 19th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 19th:
WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (WETF): This company that operates as an exchange-traded funds sponsor and asset manager has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.
WisdomTree Investments, Inc. Price and Consensus
WisdomTree Investments, Inc. price-consensus-chart | WisdomTree Investments, Inc. Quote
WisdomTree Investments’ shares gained 12.6% over the last one month over the S&P 500’s growth of 1.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
WisdomTree Investments, Inc. Price
WisdomTree Investments, Inc. price | WisdomTree Investments, Inc. Quote
RGC Resources, Inc. (RGCO): This energy services company that sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.7% over the last 60 days.
RGC Resources Inc. Price and Consensus
RGC Resources Inc. price-consensus-chart | RGC Resources Inc. Quote
RGC Resources’ shares gained 5.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
RGC Resources Inc. Price
RGC Resources Inc. price | RGC Resources Inc. Quote
PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (PFSI): This company, that engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.8% over the last 60 days.
PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. Price and Consensus
PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. price-consensus-chart | PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. Quote
PennyMac Financial Services’ shares gained 4.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. Price
PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. price | PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. Quote
Sharps Compliance Corp. (SMED): This company that provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 50% over the last 60 days.
Sharps Compliance Corp Price and Consensus
Sharps Compliance Corp price-consensus-chart | Sharps Compliance Corp Quote
Sharps Compliance’s shares gained 19.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Sharps Compliance Corp Price
Sharps Compliance Corp price | Sharps Compliance Corp Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
Free: Zacks’ Single Best Stock Set to Double
Today you are invited to download our latest Special Report that reveals 5 stocks with the most potential to gain +100% or more in 2020. From those 5, Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.
This pioneering tech ticker had soared to all-time highs and then subsided to a price that is irresistible. Now a pending acquisition could super-charge the company’s drive past competitors in the development of true Artificial Intelligence. The earlier you get in to this stock, the greater your potential gain.
Click to get this free report
WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (WETF): Free Stock Analysis Report
Sharps Compliance Corp (SMED): Free Stock Analysis Report
RGC Resources Inc. (RGCO): Free Stock Analysis Report
PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (PFSI): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.