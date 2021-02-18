Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for February 18th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 18th:

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOSL): This designer, developer, and supplier of power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 32% over the last 60 days.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s shares gained 39.2% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 4.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

iRobot Corporation (IRBT): This designer, builder, and seller of robots has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.8% over the last 60 days.

iRobot’s shares gained 37.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Virtu Financial, Inc. (VIRT): This financial services company that provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.6% over the last 60 days.

Virtu Financial’s shares gained 19.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Cowen Inc. (COWN): This provider of investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, and investment management services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 69.6% over the last 60 days.

Cowen’s shares gained 13.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

