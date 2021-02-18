Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for February 18th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 18th:
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOSL): This designer, developer, and supplier of power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 32% over the last 60 days.
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited Price and Consensus
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited price-consensus-chart | Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited Quote
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s shares gained 39.2% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 4.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited Price
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited price | Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited Quote
iRobot Corporation (IRBT): This designer, builder, and seller of robots has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.8% over the last 60 days.
iRobot Corporation Price and Consensus
iRobot Corporation price-consensus-chart | iRobot Corporation Quote
iRobot’s shares gained 37.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
iRobot Corporation Price
iRobot Corporation price | iRobot Corporation Quote
Virtu Financial, Inc. (VIRT): This financial services company that provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.6% over the last 60 days.
Virtu Financial, Inc. Price and Consensus
Virtu Financial, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Virtu Financial, Inc. Quote
Virtu Financial’s shares gained 19.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Virtu Financial, Inc. Price
Virtu Financial, Inc. price | Virtu Financial, Inc. Quote
Cowen Inc. (COWN): This provider of investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, and investment management services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 69.6% over the last 60 days.
Cowen Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
Cowen Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cowen Group, Inc. Quote
Cowen’s shares gained 13.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Cowen Group, Inc. Price
Cowen Group, Inc. price | Cowen Group, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
Zacks Names “Single Best Pick to Double”
From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.
You know this company from its past glory days, but few would expect that it’s poised for a monster turnaround. Fresh from a successful repositioning and flush with A-list celeb endorsements, it could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in a little more than 9 months and Nvidia which boomed +175.9% in one year.
Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
Virtu Financial, Inc. (VIRT): Get Free Report
iRobot Corporation (IRBT): Free Stock Analysis Report
Cowen Group, Inc. (COWN): Free Stock Analysis Report
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOSL): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.