Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for February 18th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 18th:

Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO): This company that designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25% over the last 60 days.

Vista Outdoor’s shares gained 25% over the last one month over the S&P 500’s growth of 1.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

American Equity Investment Life HoldingCompany (AEL): This company that provides life insurance products and services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.

American Equity Investment Life Holding’s shares gained 18.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (TRWH): This company, that owns and operates gaming and racing facilities has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.2% over the last 60 days.

Twin River Worldwide Holding’s shares gained 16% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

VirtusaCorporation (VRTU): This company that provides digital engineering and information technology outsourcing services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.7% over the last 60 days.

Virtusa’s shares gained 12.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.