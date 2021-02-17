Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for February 17th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 17th:

Mesa Air Group, Inc. (MESA): This provider of regional air carrier services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Mesa Air’s shares gained nearly 52% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 4.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Amkor Technology, Inc. (AMKR): This outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.3% over the last 60 days.

Amkor Tech’s shares gained 34.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD): This provider of connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.6% over the last 60 days.

Diebold Nixdorf’s shares gained 18.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Criteo S.A. (CRTO): This technology company that provides an advertising platform for the open Internet has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.

Criteo’s shares gained 59.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

