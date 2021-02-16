Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for February 16th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 16th:

Aviat Networks, Inc. (AVNW): This wireless networking products, solutions, and services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 47.5% over the last 60 days.

Aviat Networks’ shares gained nearly 52% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 4.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Plantronics, Inc. (PLT): This integrated communications and collaborations solutions provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.7% over the last 60 days.

Plantronics’ shares gained 31.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Delta Apparel, Inc. (DLA): This activewear and lifestyle apparel products manufacturer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25% over the last 60 days.

Delta Apparel’s shares gained 31.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (BY): This bank holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.5% over the last 60 days.

Byline Bancorp’s shares gained 20.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

