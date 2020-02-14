Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for February 14th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 14th:

Telenav, Inc. (TNAV): This company that provides connected car and location-based platform services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.

Telenav, Inc. Price and Consensus

Telenav, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Telenav, Inc. Quote

Telenav’s shares gained 36.2% over the last one month over the S&P 500’s growth of 3.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Telenav, Inc. Price

Telenav, Inc. price | Telenav, Inc. Quote

Rite Aid Corporation (RAD): This company that operates a chain of retail drugstores has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Rite Aid Corporation Price and Consensus

Rite Aid Corporation price-consensus-chart | Rite Aid Corporation Quote

Rite Aid Corp’s shares gained 15.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Rite Aid Corporation Price

Rite Aid Corporation price | Rite Aid Corporation Quote

Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF): This company, that provides property casualty insurance products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation Price and Consensus

Cincinnati Financial Corporation price-consensus-chart | Cincinnati Financial Corporation Quote

Cincinnati Financial’s shares gained 9.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation Price

Cincinnati Financial Corporation price | Cincinnati Financial Corporation Quote

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB): This investment management company that provides research services to investment companies, pension and profit-sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions and many more has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Price and Consensus

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. price-consensus-chart | AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Quote

AllianceBernstein Holding’s shares gained 9.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Price

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. price | AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Looking for Stocks with Skyrocketing Upside?

Zacks has just released a Special Report on the booming investment opportunities of legal marijuana.

Ignited by new referendums and legislation, this industry is expected to blast from an already robust $6.7 billion to $20.2 billion in 2021. Early investors stand to make a killing, but you have to be ready to act and know just where to look.

See the pot trades we're targeting>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.