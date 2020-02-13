Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for February 13th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 13th:

GSX Techedu Inc. (GSX): This technology-driven education company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

GSX Techedu’s shares gained 31% over the last one month above the S&P 500’s increase of 2.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (HIW): This real estate investment trust has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.8% over the last 60 days.

Highwoods Properties’ shares gained 5.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

MakeMyTrip Limited (MMYT): This online travel company has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.6% over the last 60 days.

MakeMyTrip’s shares gained 20.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

MVC Capital, Inc. (MVC): This business development company carries a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.

MVC Capital’s shares gained 9.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

