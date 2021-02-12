Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for February 12th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 12th:

Century Communities, Inc. (CCS): This single-family attached and detached homes builder has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 38.2% over the last 60 days.

Century Communities’ shares gained 41.1% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 3.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

USA Truck, Inc. (USAK): This operator of truckload carrier has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.9% over the last 60 days.

USA Truck’s shares gained 43.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (VIVO): This life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 70.1% over the last 60 days.

Meridian Bioscience’s shares gained 24.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Plantronics, Inc. (PLT): This integrated communications and collaborations solutions provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.7% over the last 60 days.

Plantronics’ shares gained 52.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

