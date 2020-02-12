Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for February 12th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 12th:

Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF): This provider of waste and energy services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.

Cincinnati Financial’s shares gained 9.4% over the last one month above the S&P 500’s increase of 2.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

DaVita Inc. (DVA): This provider of kidney dialysis services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.

DaVita’s shares gained 15.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (CNS): This asset management holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.

Cohen & Steers’ shares gained 16% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (ACBI): This bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank carries a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ shares gained 7.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

