Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for February 11th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 11th:
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOSL): This company that is engaged in designing, developing and supplying a broad range of power semiconductors has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 32% over the last 60 days.
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited Price and Consensus
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited price-consensus-chart | Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited Quote
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor's shares gained 35.6% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of +2.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited Price
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited price | Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited Quote
Clearfield, Inc. (CLFD): This manufacturer and seller of standard and custom passive connectivity products has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.
Clearfield, Inc. Price and Consensus
Clearfield, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Clearfield, Inc. Quote
Clearfield's shares gained 39% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Clearfield, Inc. Price
Clearfield, Inc. price | Clearfield, Inc. Quote
Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (KLIC): This provider of semiconductor packaging and electronic assembly solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus
Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. Quote
Kulicke and Soffa's shares gained 35.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. Price
Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. price | Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
+1,500% Growth: One of 2021’s Most Exciting Investment Opportunities
In addition to the stocks you read about above, would you like to see Zacks’ top picks to capitalize on the Internet of Things (IoT)? It is one of the fastest-growing technologies in history, with an estimated 77 billion devices to be connected by 2025. That works out to 127 new devices per second.
Zacks has released a special report to help you capitalize on the Internet of Things’s exponential growth. It reveals 4 under-the-radar stocks that could be some of the most profitable holdings in your portfolio in 2021 and beyond.
Click here to download this report FREE >>
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (KLIC): Free Stock Analysis Report
Clearfield, Inc. (CLFD): Free Stock Analysis Report
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOSL): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.