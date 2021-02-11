Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for February 11th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 11th:

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOSL): This company that is engaged in designing, developing and supplying a broad range of power semiconductors has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 32% over the last 60 days.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor's shares gained 35.6% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of +2.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Clearfield, Inc. (CLFD): This manufacturer and seller of standard and custom passive connectivity products has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

Clearfield's shares gained 39% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (KLIC): This provider of semiconductor packaging and electronic assembly solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Kulicke and Soffa's shares gained 35.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

