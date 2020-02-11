Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for February 11th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 11th:
Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (ACBI): This bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.
Atlantic Capital's shares gained 6.3% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of 1.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG): This provider of property and casualty insurance products has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 60 days.
American Financial Group’s shares gained 2.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (ANIX): This biotechnology company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 45.6% over the last 60 days.
Anixa Biosciences’ shares gained 23.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
