Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for February 11th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 11th:

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (ACBI): This bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. Price and Consensus

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. Quote

Atlantic Capital's shares gained 6.3% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of 1.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. Price

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. price | Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. Quote

American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG): This provider of property and casualty insurance products has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 60 days.

American Financial Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

American Financial Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | American Financial Group, Inc. Quote

American Financial Group’s shares gained 2.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

American Financial Group, Inc. Price

American Financial Group, Inc. price | American Financial Group, Inc. Quote

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (ANIX): This biotechnology company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 45.6% over the last 60 days.

ANIXA BIOSCIENCES INC Price and Consensus

ANIXA BIOSCIENCES INC price-consensus-chart | ANIXA BIOSCIENCES INC Quote

Anixa Biosciences’ shares gained 23.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

ANIXA BIOSCIENCES INC Price

ANIXA BIOSCIENCES INC price | ANIXA BIOSCIENCES INC Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2020

In addition to the stocks discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 finest buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2020?

Last year's 2019 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +102.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys.

Access Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2020 today >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.