Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for February 10th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 10th:

Aviat Networks, Inc. (AVNW): This designer, manufacturer, and seller of a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 47.5% over the last 60 days.

Aviat Networks’ shares gained 64.8% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 2.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Century Communities, Inc. (CCS): This company that engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 38.2% over the last 60 days.

Century Communities’ shares gained 42% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (KLIC): This designer, manufacturer, and seller of capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ shares gained 25.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (SAFM): This integrated poultry processing company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Sanderson Farms’ shares gained 14.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

