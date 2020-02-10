Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for February 10th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 10th:

The New York Times Company (NYT): This provider of news and information has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

The New York Times Company Price and Consensus

The New York Times Company price-consensus-chart | The New York Times Company Quote

The New York Times Company’s shares gained 19.7% over the last one month above the S&P 500’s increase of 1.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

The New York Times Company Price

The New York Times Company price | The New York Times Company Quote

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (PFSI): This provider of mortgage banking and investment management services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. Price and Consensus

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. price-consensus-chart | PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. Quote

PennyMac Financial Services’ shares gained 14.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. Price

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. price | PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. Quote

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (ICHR): This designer and manufacturer of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15% over the last 60 days.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. Price and Consensus

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Ichor Holdings, Ltd. Quote

Ichor’s shares gained 8.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. Price

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. price | Ichor Holdings, Ltd. Quote

Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG): This asset management company carries a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.1% over the last 60 days.

Janus Capital Group, Inc Price and Consensus

Janus Capital Group, Inc price-consensus-chart | Janus Capital Group, Inc Quote

Janus Henderson’s shares gained 6.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Janus Capital Group, Inc Price

Janus Capital Group, Inc price | Janus Capital Group, Inc Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All

Last year, it generated $24 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $77.6 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce "the world's first trillionaires," but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.

See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.