Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 9th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 9th:

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (BSET): This manufacturer, marketer, and retailer of home furnishings has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.8% over the last 60 days.

Bassett Furniture’s shares gained 27.4% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 5.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (PBAM): This bank holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.8% over the last 60 days.

Private Bancorp of America’s shares gained 25.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO): This recreation vehicles and marine products manufacturer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 days.

Winnebago Industries’ shares gained 11.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (DCOM): This commercial banking and financial services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21% over the last 60 days.

Dime Community Bancshares’ shares gained 33.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

