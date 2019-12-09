Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 9th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 9th:

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (GRBK): This homebuilding and land development company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.

Green Brick Partners’ shares gained 5.3% over the last one month more than S&P 500’s gain of 1.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Intellicheck, Inc. (IDN): This technology company that develops, integrates and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16% over the last 60 days.

Intellicheck’s shares gained 13.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (AQST): This specialty pharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.

Aquestive Therapeutics’ shares gained 33.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL): This specialty pharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.9% over the last 60 days.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ shares gained 28.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

