Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 8th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 8th:

The Michaels Companies, Inc. (MIK): This arts and crafts specialty retail stores operator has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.2% over the last 60 days.

The Michaels Companies’ shares gained 48.7% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 5.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOSL): This power semiconductor products developer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.9% over the last 60 days.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s shares gained 52.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Federated Hermes, Inc. (FHI): This asset management holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.

Federated Hermes’ shares gained 21.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Discover Financial Services (DFS): This direct banking and payment services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Discover Financial Services’ shares gained 21.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

