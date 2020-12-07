Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 7th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 7th:

Aviat Networks, Inc. (AVNW): This wireless networking products, solutions, and services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18% over the last 60 days.

Aviat Networks, Inc. Price and Consensus

Aviat Networks, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Aviat Networks, Inc. Quote

Aviat Networks’ shares gained 69.2% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 5.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Aviat Networks, Inc. Price

Aviat Networks, Inc. price | Aviat Networks, Inc. Quote

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU): This memory and storage products manufacturer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28.3% over the last 60 days.

Micron Technology, Inc. Price and Consensus

Micron Technology, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Micron Technology, Inc. Quote

Micron Technology’s shares gained 32.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Micron Technology, Inc. Price

Micron Technology, Inc. price | Micron Technology, Inc. Quote

Hillenbrand, Inc. (HI): This diversified industrial company a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28.8% over the last 60 days.

Hillenbrand Inc Price and Consensus

Hillenbrand Inc price-consensus-chart | Hillenbrand Inc Quote

Hillenbrand’s shares gained nearly 30% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Hillenbrand Inc Price

Hillenbrand Inc price | Hillenbrand Inc Quote

NetApp, Inc. (NTAP): This software, systems, and services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 16% over the last 60 days.

NetApp, Inc. Price and Consensus

NetApp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | NetApp, Inc. Quote

NetApp’s shares gained 29.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

NetApp, Inc. Price

NetApp, Inc. price | NetApp, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.

Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +50%, +83% and +164% in as little as 2 months. The stocks in this report could perform even better.

See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



NetApp, Inc. (NTAP): Free Stock Analysis Report



Micron Technology, Inc. (MU): Free Stock Analysis Report



Hillenbrand Inc (HI): Free Stock Analysis Report



Aviat Networks, Inc. (AVNW): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.