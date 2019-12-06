Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 6th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 6th:
Unique Fabricating, Inc. (UFAB): This company that engineers and manufactures multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.
Unique Fabricating’s shares gained 80.1% over the last one month above the S&P 500’s increase 1.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Guardant Health, Inc. (GH): This precision oncology company that provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.7% over the last 60 days.
Guardant Health’s shares gained 13.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB): This athletic-inspired fashion retailer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.9% over the last 60 days.
Hibbett Sports’ shares gained 7.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Just Energy Group Inc. (JE): This company that provides electricity and natural gas commodities has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.9% over the last 60 days.
Just Energy Group’s shares gained 6.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
