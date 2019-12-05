Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 5th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 5th:

The Buckle, Inc. (BKE): This retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.2% over the last 60 days.

The Buckle’s shares gained 25.2% over the last one month above the S&P 500’s increase 1.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Digi International Inc. (DGII): This company that provides Internet of Things connectivity products, services, and solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 42.2% over the last 60 days.

Digi International’s shares gained 27.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Verso Corporation (VRS): This company that produces and sells coated paper has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 86.2% over the last 60 days.

Verso’s shares gained 18.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

comScore, Inc. (SCOR): This information and analytics company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.6% over the last 60 days.

comScore’s shares gained 59% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

