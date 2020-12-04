Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 4th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 4th:

Altus Midstream Company (ALTM): This company that owns gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.4% over the last 60 days.

Altus Midstream’s shares gained more than 100% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 9.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (SCHN): This company that recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.3% over the last 60 days.

Schnitzer Steel’s shares gained 23.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Brooks Automation, Inc. (BRKS): This manufacturing automation solutions provider a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.9% over the last 60 days.

Brooks Automation’s shares gained 41.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO): This dental and animal health products distributor and seller has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 2% over the last 60 days.

Patterson Companies’ shares gained 24.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

