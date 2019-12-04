Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 4th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 4th:

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA): This clinical-stage drug development company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28.9% over the last 60 days.

Pain Therapeutics Price and Consensus

Pain Therapeutics price-consensus-chart | Pain Therapeutics Quote

Cassava Sciences’ shares gained 31.8% over the last one month above the S&P 500’s increase0.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Pain Therapeutics Price

Pain Therapeutics price | Pain Therapeutics Quote

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (CAAS): This manufacturer and seller of automotive systems and components has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 87.5% over the last 60 days.

China Automotive Systems, Inc. Price and Consensus

China Automotive Systems, Inc. price-consensus-chart | China Automotive Systems, Inc. Quote

China Automotive Systems’ shares gained 93.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

China Automotive Systems, Inc. Price

China Automotive Systems, Inc. price | China Automotive Systems, Inc. Quote

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD): This clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 13.9% over the last 60 days.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Price and Consensus

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Quote

Galmed Pharmaceuticals’ shares gained 18.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Price

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. price | Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Quote

Globalstar, Inc. (GSAT): This provider of mobile satellite voice and data communication services has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Globalstar, Inc. Price and Consensus

Globalstar, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Globalstar, Inc. Quote

Globalstar’s shares gained 0.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Globalstar, Inc. Price

Globalstar, Inc. price | Globalstar, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation

Be among the early investors in the new type of device that experts say could impact society as much as the discovery of electricity. Current technology will soon be outdated and replaced by these new devices. In the process, it’s expected to create 22 million jobs and generate $12.3 trillion in activity.

A select few stocks could skyrocket the most as rollout accelerates for this new tech. Early investors could see gains similar to buying Microsoft in the 1990s. Zacks’ just-released special report reveals 8 stocks to watch. The report is only available for a limited time.

See 8 breakthrough stocks now>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.