Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 4th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 4th:
Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA): This clinical-stage drug development company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28.9% over the last 60 days.
Cassava Sciences’ shares gained 31.8% over the last one month above the S&P 500’s increase0.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
China Automotive Systems, Inc. (CAAS): This manufacturer and seller of automotive systems and components has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 87.5% over the last 60 days.
China Automotive Systems’ shares gained 93.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD): This clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 13.9% over the last 60 days.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals’ shares gained 18.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Globalstar, Inc. (GSAT): This provider of mobile satellite voice and data communication services has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Globalstar’s shares gained 0.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
