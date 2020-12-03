Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 3rd

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 3rd:

Summit Midstream Partners, LP (SMLP): This midstream energy infrastructure assets owner, developer and operator has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 26% over the last 60 days.

Summit Midstream Partners’ shares gained 52.7% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 10.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Ternium S.A. (TX): This various steel products provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Ternium’s shares gained 41.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (PBAM): This bank holding company a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.8% over the last 60 days.

Private Bancorp of America’s shares gained 27.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Domtar Corporation (UFS): This communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products manufacturer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Domtar’s shares gained 26.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

