Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 3rd
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 3rd:
Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (CHRS): This commercial-stage biotherapeutics company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 52.8% over the last 60 days.
Coherus BioSciences’ shares gained 7.6% over the last one month above the S&P 500’s increase 1.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IRWD): This commercial biotechnology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ shares gained 8.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Otonomy, Inc. (OTIC): This biopharmaceutical company that focuses on development of therapeutics for neurotology has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.4% over the last 60 days.
Otonomy’s shares gained 5.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Unique Fabricating, Inc. (UFAB): This company that engineers and manufactures multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.
Unique Fabricating’s shares gained 44.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
