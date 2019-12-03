Markets

Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 3rd

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 3rd:

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (CHRS): This commercial-stage biotherapeutics company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 52.8% over the last 60 days.

Coherus BioSciences’ shares gained 7.6% over the last one month above the S&P 500’s increase 1.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IRWD): This commercial biotechnology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ shares gained 8.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Otonomy, Inc. (OTIC): This biopharmaceutical company that focuses on development of therapeutics for neurotology has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.4% over the last 60 days.

Otonomy’s shares gained 5.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Unique Fabricating, Inc. (UFAB): This company that engineers and manufactures multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.

Unique Fabricating’s shares gained 44.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

