Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 31st

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 31st:

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (LAKE): This manufacturer and seller of industrial protective clothing and accessories has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.3% over the last 60 days.

Lakeland Industries’ shares gained 33.8% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NOG): This independent energy company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.7% over the last 60 days.

Northern Oil and Gas’ shares gained 42.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO): This outdoor sports and recreation products manufacturer a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 38.1% over the last 60 days.

Vista Outdoor’s shares gained 16.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Magna International Inc. (MGA): This designer, engineer, and manufacturer of components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 45.3% over the last 60 days.

Magna International’s shares gained 17.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

