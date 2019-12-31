Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 31st
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 31st:
W&T Offshore, Inc. (WTI): This independent oil and natural gas producer has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
W&T Offshore, Inc. Price and Consensus
W&T Offshore, Inc. price-consensus-chart | W&T Offshore, Inc. Quote
W&T Offshore’s shares gained 33.6% over the last one month above the S&P 500’s increase 3.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
W&T Offshore, Inc. Price
W&T Offshore, Inc. price | W&T Offshore, Inc. Quote
Genesco Inc. (GCO): This retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessorieshas a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 6% over the last 60 days.
Genesco Inc. Price and Consensus
Genesco Inc. price-consensus-chart | Genesco Inc. Quote
Genesco’s shares gained nearly 31% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Genesco Inc. Price
Genesco Inc. price | Genesco Inc. Quote
Express, Inc. (EXPR): This apparel and accessories retailer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 45.8% over the last 60 days.
Express, Inc. Price and Consensus
Express, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Express, Inc. Quote
Express’ shares gained 31.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Express, Inc. Price
Express, Inc. price | Express, Inc. Quote
RH (RH): This retailer of home furnishings has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.
RH Price and Consensus
RH price-consensus-chart | RH Quote
RH’s shares gained 6.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
RH Price
