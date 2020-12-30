Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 30th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 30th:
Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (BSET): This manufacturer, marketer, and retailer home furnishings has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.8% over the last 60 days.
Bassett Furniture’s shares gained 22.9% over the last one month in contrast the S&P 500’s growth of 2.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Dillard's, Inc. (DDS): This retailer of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishing has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 47.5% over the last 60 days.
Dillard's shares gained 23.8% over the last one month in contrast the S&P 500 declined 2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF): This independent iron ore mining company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 43.6% over the last 60 days.
Cleveland-Cliffs’ shares gained 21.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (FND): This multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.
Floor & Decor’s shares gained 15.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
