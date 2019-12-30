Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 30th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 30th:

HealthEquity, Inc. (HQY): This company that provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25% over the last 60 days.

HealthEquity’s shares gained 20.3% over the last one month above the S&P 500’s increase 4.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Sony Corporation (SNE): This company that designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.

Sony’s shares gained 7.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY): This company that discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.

Bristol-Myers Squibb’s shares gained 11.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT): This company that develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 55.3% over the last 60 days.

Adaptive Biotechnologies’ shares gained 6.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

