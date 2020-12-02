Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 2nd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 2nd:

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (SHG): This provider of financial products and services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 56.9% over the last 60 days.

Shinhan Financial's shares gained 15.9% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of +11.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (BECN): This distributor of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.2% over the last 60 days.

Beacon Roofing Supply's shares gained 17.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Ubiquiti Inc. (UI): This developer of networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.1% over the last 60 days.

Ubiquiti's shares gained 35.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

