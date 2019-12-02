Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 2nd

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 2nd:

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (JNCE): This clinical-stage immunotherapy company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.1% over the last 60 days.

Jounce Therapeutics’ shares gained 39.4% over the last one month above the S&P 500’s increase 2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Guardant Health, Inc. (GH): This precision oncology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.7% over the last 60 days.

Guardant Health’s shares gained 8.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Target Corporation (TGT): This general merchandise retailer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.7% over the last 60 days.

Target’s shares gained 14.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK): This maritime transportation providing company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Teekay Tankers’ shares gained 9.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.