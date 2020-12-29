Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 29th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 29th:

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (FND): This multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.8% over the last 60 days.

Floor & Decor's shares gained 18.6% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of +3.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO): This manufacturer and seller of recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28.1% over the last 60 days.

Winnebago's shares gained 23.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG): This automotive retailer in the United States has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.5% over the last 60 days.

Asbury's shares gained 27.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

