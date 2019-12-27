Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 27th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 27th:

Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS): This company that engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 79.4% over the last 60 days.

Pan American Silver’s shares gained 26% over the last one month above the S&P 500’s increase 2.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS): This sporting goods retailer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days.

DICK'S Sporting Goods’ shares gained 3.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

State Street Corporation (STT): This company that provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1% over the last 60 days.

State Street Corporation’s shares gained 6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Virco Mfg. Corporation (VIRC): This company that engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Virco’s shares gained 11.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.