Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 26th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 26th:
Apollo Investment Corporation (AINV): This business development company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.
Apollo Investment Corporation Price and Consensus
Apollo Investment Corporation price-consensus-chart | Apollo Investment Corporation Quote
Apollo Investment's shares gained 6.3% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of 2.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Apollo Investment Corporation Price
Apollo Investment Corporation price | Apollo Investment Corporation Quote
American Outdoor Brands Corporation (AOBC): This designer and manufacturer of firearms has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.
American Outdoor Brands Corporation Price and Consensus
American Outdoor Brands Corporation price-consensus-chart | American Outdoor Brands Corporation Quote
American Outdoor Brands’ shares gained 7.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
American Outdoor Brands Corporation Price
American Outdoor Brands Corporation price | American Outdoor Brands Corporation Quote
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY): This manufacturer and distributor of biopharmaceutical products has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Price and Consensus
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company price-consensus-chart | Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Quote
Bristol-Myers’ shares gained 11.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Price
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company price | Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
5 Stocks Set to Double
Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.
Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.
Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>
Click to get this free report
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY): Free Stock Analysis Report
American Outdoor Brands Corporation (AOBC): Free Stock Analysis Report
Apollo Investment Corporation (AINV): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.