Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 24th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 24th:
American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (AOUT): This outdoor products and accessories provider has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 72.2% over the last 60 days.
American Outdoor Brands, Inc. Price and Consensus
American Outdoor Brands, Inc. price-consensus-chart | American Outdoor Brands, Inc. Quote
American Outdoor Brands’ shares gained 24.6% over the last one month in contrast the S&P 500’s growth of 3.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
American Outdoor Brands, Inc. Price
American Outdoor Brands, Inc. price | American Outdoor Brands, Inc. Quote
Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO): This outdoor sports and recreation products manufacturer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 38.1% over the last 60 days.
Vista Outdoor Inc. Price and Consensus
Vista Outdoor Inc. price-consensus-chart | Vista Outdoor Inc. Quote
Vista Outdoor’s shares gained 23.4% over the last one month in contrast the S&P 500 declined 2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Vista Outdoor Inc. Price
Vista Outdoor Inc. price | Vista Outdoor Inc. Quote
Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO): This recreation vehicles and marine products manufacturer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.3% over the last 60 days.
Winnebago Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus
Winnebago Industries, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Winnebago Industries, Inc. Quote
Winnebago’s shares gained 22.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Winnebago Industries, Inc. Price
Winnebago Industries, Inc. price | Winnebago Industries, Inc. Quote
Micron Technology, Inc. (MU): This designer, manufacturer, and seller of memory and storage products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 32.6% over the last 60 days.
Micron Technology, Inc. Price and Consensus
Micron Technology, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Micron Technology, Inc. Quote
Micron’s shares gained 9.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Micron Technology, Inc. Price
Micron Technology, Inc. price | Micron Technology, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today
Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.4% per year.
These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.
See these time-sensitive tickers now >>
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO): Free Stock Analysis Report
Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO): Free Stock Analysis Report
Micron Technology, Inc. (MU): Free Stock Analysis Report
American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (AOUT): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.