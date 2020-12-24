Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 24th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 24th:

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (AOUT): This outdoor products and accessories provider has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 72.2% over the last 60 days.

American Outdoor Brands’ shares gained 24.6% over the last one month in contrast the S&P 500’s growth of 3.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO): This outdoor sports and recreation products manufacturer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 38.1% over the last 60 days.

Vista Outdoor’s shares gained 23.4% over the last one month in contrast the S&P 500 declined 2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO): This recreation vehicles and marine products manufacturer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.3% over the last 60 days.

Winnebago’s shares gained 22.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU): This designer, manufacturer, and seller of memory and storage products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 32.6% over the last 60 days.

Micron’s shares gained 9.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

