Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 24th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 24th:

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS): This sporting goods retailer has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days.

DICK'S Sporting Goods’ shares gained 19.5% over the last one month above the S&P 500’s increase 2.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Enviva Partners, LP (EVA): This company that produces and supplies utility-grade wood pelletshas a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.3% over the last 60 days.

Enviva Partners’ shares gained 10.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (JOUT): This company that designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.1% over the last 60 days.

Johnson Outdoors’ shares gained 16.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SBPH): This clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.6% over the last 60 days.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals’ shares gained 18% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

