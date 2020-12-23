Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 23rd
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 23rd:
Baidu, Inc. (BIDU): This provider of Internet search services in China and across the world has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.3% over the last 60 days.
Baidu's shares gained 40.5% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of +3.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Cantel Medical Corp. (CMD): This provider of infection prevention and control products and services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 49.4% over the last 60 days.
Cantel Medical's shares gained 36.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Trinseo S.A. (TSE): This manufacturer of synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Trinseo's shares gained 26.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
