Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 23rd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 23rd:

Baidu, Inc. (BIDU): This provider of Internet search services in China and across the world has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.3% over the last 60 days.

Baidu, Inc. Price and Consensus

Baidu, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Baidu, Inc. Quote

Baidu's shares gained 40.5% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of +3.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Baidu, Inc. Price

Baidu, Inc. price | Baidu, Inc. Quote

Cantel Medical Corp. (CMD): This provider of infection prevention and control products and services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 49.4% over the last 60 days.

Cantel Medical Corp. Price and Consensus

Cantel Medical Corp. price-consensus-chart | Cantel Medical Corp. Quote

Cantel Medical's shares gained 36.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Cantel Medical Corp. Price

Cantel Medical Corp. price | Cantel Medical Corp. Quote

Trinseo S.A. (TSE): This manufacturer of synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Trinseo S.A. Price and Consensus

Trinseo S.A. price-consensus-chart | Trinseo S.A. Quote

Trinseo's shares gained 26.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Trinseo S.A. Price

Trinseo S.A. price | Trinseo S.A. Quote

