Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 21st
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 21st:
Rio Tinto Group (RIO): This company that is engaged in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.
Rio Tinto PLC Price and Consensus
Rio Tinto PLC price-consensus-chart | Rio Tinto PLC Quote
Rio Tinto's shares gained 20.6% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of +4.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Rio Tinto PLC Price
Rio Tinto PLC price | Rio Tinto PLC Quote
Cantel Medical Corp. (CMD): This provider of infection prevention and control products and services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 49.4% over the last 60 days.
Cantel Medical Corp. Price and Consensus
Cantel Medical Corp. price-consensus-chart | Cantel Medical Corp. Quote
Cantel Medical's shares gained 36.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Cantel Medical Corp. Price
Cantel Medical Corp. price | Cantel Medical Corp. Quote
Evercore Inc. (EVR): This independent investment banking advisory firm has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 46.4% over the last 60 days.
Evercore Inc Price and Consensus
Evercore Inc price-consensus-chart | Evercore Inc Quote
Evercore's shares gained 22.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Evercore Inc Price
Evercore Inc price | Evercore Inc Quote
