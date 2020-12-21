Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 21st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 21st:

Rio Tinto Group (RIO): This company that is engaged in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.

Rio Tinto PLC Price and Consensus

Rio Tinto PLC price-consensus-chart | Rio Tinto PLC Quote

Rio Tinto's shares gained 20.6% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of +4.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Rio Tinto PLC Price

Rio Tinto PLC price | Rio Tinto PLC Quote

Cantel Medical Corp. (CMD): This provider of infection prevention and control products and services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 49.4% over the last 60 days.

Cantel Medical Corp. Price and Consensus

Cantel Medical Corp. price-consensus-chart | Cantel Medical Corp. Quote

Cantel Medical's shares gained 36.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Cantel Medical Corp. Price

Cantel Medical Corp. price | Cantel Medical Corp. Quote

Evercore Inc. (EVR): This independent investment banking advisory firm has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 46.4% over the last 60 days.

Evercore Inc Price and Consensus

Evercore Inc price-consensus-chart | Evercore Inc Quote

Evercore's shares gained 22.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Evercore Inc Price

Evercore Inc price | Evercore Inc Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.

Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +50%, +83% and +164% in as little as 2 months. The stocks in this report could perform even better.

See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Rio Tinto PLC (RIO): Free Stock Analysis Report



Evercore Inc (EVR): Free Stock Analysis Report



Cantel Medical Corp. (CMD): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.