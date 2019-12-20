Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 20th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 20th:

Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ): This specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 13% over the last 60 days.

Zumiez’s shares gained 8.2% over the last one month above the S&P 500’s increase 3.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

SeaChange International, Inc. (SEAC): This company provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top video products and services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

SeaChange International’s shares gained 19% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK): This marine transportation service company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Teekay Tankers’ shares gained 19.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS): This company that provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top video products and services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days.

DICK'S Sporting Goods’ shares gained nearly 18% over the last one month above the S&P 500’s increase 2.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.