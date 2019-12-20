Markets

Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 20th

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 20th:

Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ): This specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 13% over the last 60 days.

Zumiez Inc. Price and Consensus

Zumiez Inc. Price and Consensus

Zumiez Inc. price-consensus-chart | Zumiez Inc. Quote

Zumiez’s shares gained 8.2% over the last one month above the S&P 500’s increase 3.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Zumiez Inc. Price

Zumiez Inc. Price

Zumiez Inc. price | Zumiez Inc. Quote

SeaChange International, Inc. (SEAC): This company provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top  video products and services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

SeaChange International, Inc. Price and Consensus

SeaChange International, Inc. Price and Consensus

SeaChange International, Inc. price-consensus-chart | SeaChange International, Inc. Quote

SeaChange International’s shares gained 19% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

SeaChange International, Inc. Price

SeaChange International, Inc. Price

SeaChange International, Inc. price | SeaChange International, Inc. Quote

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK): This marine transportation service company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. Price and Consensus

Teekay Tankers Ltd. Price and Consensus

Teekay Tankers Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Teekay Tankers Ltd. Quote

Teekay Tankers’ shares gained 19.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. Price

Teekay Tankers Ltd. Price

Teekay Tankers Ltd. price | Teekay Tankers Ltd. Quote

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS): This company that provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top video products and services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days.             

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. Price and Consensus

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. Price and Consensus

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. price-consensus-chart | DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. Quote

DICK'S Sporting Goods’ shares gained nearly 18% over the last one month above the S&P 500’s increase 2.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. Price

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. Price

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. price | DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.

Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2020.

Click here for the 6 trades >>


Click to get this free report

Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ): Free Stock Analysis Report

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK): Free Stock Analysis Report

SeaChange International, Inc. (SEAC): Free Stock Analysis Report

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Investing Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Zacks

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular