Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 20th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 20th:
Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ): This specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 13% over the last 60 days.
Zumiez Inc. Price and Consensus
Zumiez Inc. price-consensus-chart | Zumiez Inc. Quote
Zumiez’s shares gained 8.2% over the last one month above the S&P 500’s increase 3.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Zumiez Inc. Price
Zumiez Inc. price | Zumiez Inc. Quote
SeaChange International, Inc. (SEAC): This company provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top video products and services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
SeaChange International, Inc. Price and Consensus
SeaChange International, Inc. price-consensus-chart | SeaChange International, Inc. Quote
SeaChange International’s shares gained 19% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
SeaChange International, Inc. Price
SeaChange International, Inc. price | SeaChange International, Inc. Quote
Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK): This marine transportation service company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Teekay Tankers Ltd. Price and Consensus
Teekay Tankers Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Teekay Tankers Ltd. Quote
Teekay Tankers’ shares gained 19.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Teekay Tankers Ltd. Price
Teekay Tankers Ltd. price | Teekay Tankers Ltd. Quote
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS): This company that provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top video products and services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days.
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. Price and Consensus
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. price-consensus-chart | DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. Quote
DICK'S Sporting Goods’ shares gained nearly 18% over the last one month above the S&P 500’s increase 2.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. Price
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. price | DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. Quote
