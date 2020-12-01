Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 1st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 1st:

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OROVY): This investment holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 67.4% over the last 60 days.

Orient Overseas’ shares gained 83% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 10.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Strattec Security Corporation (STRT): This automotive access control products manufacturer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Strattec Security Corp’s shares gained 52.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Ubiquiti Inc. (UI): This company that provides workforce solutions to various industries has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.1% over the last 60 days.

Ubiquiti’s shares gained 33.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

