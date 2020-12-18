Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 18th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 18th:

Ternium S.A. (TX): This manufacturer and processer of various steel products has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Ternium’s shares gained 20.9% over the last one month in contrast the S&P 500’s growth of 3.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (AOUT): This provider of outdoor products and accessories has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 72.2% over the last 60 days.

American Outdoor Brands’ shares gained 32.5% over the last one month in contrast the S&P 500 declined 2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (MPAA): This manufacturer, remanufacturer, and distributor of heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 32.7% over the last 60 days.

Motorcar Parts of America’s shares gained 13.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

BG Staffing, Inc. (BGSF): This provider of workforce solutions and placement services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

BG Staffing’s shares gained 22.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

