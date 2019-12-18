Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 18th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 18th:

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS): This company that provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top video products and services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days.

DICK'S Sporting Goods’ shares gained 14.3% over the last one month above the S&P 500’s increase 2.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (SCVL): This family footwear retailer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.6% over the last 60 days.

Shoe Carnival’s shares gained 3.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK): This marine transportation service company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.6% over the last 60 days.

Teekay Tankers’ shares gained 15.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ): This specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 13% over the last 60 days.

Zumiez’s shares gained 5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

