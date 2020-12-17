Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 17th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 17th:
Strattec Security Corporation (STRT): This designer and manufacturer of automotive access control products has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Strattec Security's shares gained 51.1% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of +2.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
L Brands, Inc. (LB): This specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 81.1% over the last 60 days.
L Brands' shares gained 10.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Moelis & Company (MC): This provider of strategic and financial advisory services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Moelis & Company's shares gained 18.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Evercore Inc. (EVR): This independent investment banking advisory firm has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 43.5% over the last 60 days.
Evercore's shares gained 19.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
