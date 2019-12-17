Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 17th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 17th:
Unique Fabricating, Inc. (UFAB): This company that engineers and manufactures multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, harshness, acoustical management has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.
Unique Fabricating’s shares gained 38.4% over the last one month above the S&P 500’s increase 2.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Genesco Inc. (GCO): This retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 6% over the last 60 days.
Genesco’s shares gained 18.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
NetEase, Inc. (NTES): This interactive online community has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 52.5% over the last 60 days.
NetEase’s shares gained 5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Gray Television, Inc. (GTN): This television broadcast company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 43.9% over the last 60 days.
Gray Television’s shares gained 4.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
