Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 17th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 17th:

Unique Fabricating, Inc. (UFAB): This company that engineers and manufactures multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, harshness, acoustical management has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.

Unique Fabricating’s shares gained 38.4% over the last one month above the S&P 500’s increase 2.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Genesco Inc. (GCO): This retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 6% over the last 60 days.

Genesco’s shares gained 18.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

NetEase, Inc. (NTES): This interactive online community has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 52.5% over the last 60 days.

NetEase’s shares gained 5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Gray Television, Inc. (GTN): This television broadcast company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 43.9% over the last 60 days.

Gray Television’s shares gained 4.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

