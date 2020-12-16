Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 16th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 16th:

The Michaels Companies, Inc. (MIK): This arts and crafts specialty retail stores operator has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.6% over the last 60 days.

Michaels’ shares gained 60.5% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 3.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Ternium S.A. (TX): This various steel products provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Ternium’s shares gained 27.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (ITRN): This location-based services and wireless communications products provider a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.7% over the last 60 days.

Ituran Location and Control’s shares gained 23.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Evercore Inc. (EVR): This independent investment banking advisory firm has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 43.5% over the last 60 days.

Evercore’s shares gained 18.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

